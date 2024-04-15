Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Actualités sociales, culturelles et universitaires locales, découvertes musicales, documentaires sonores et ateliers radio.

BEFORE SUNSET – S04 E15 #92 – 15 Avril 2024

Before Sunset “le rock dans toutes ses esthétiques”, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h et en rediffusion le vendredi matin à 9h.

Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 15 avril 2024 :

Lucius How Loud Your Heart Gets (The New Recording)

The Staves – All Now

London Grammar – House

Lorde Take Me To The River

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well 3’52

Madi Diaz & Lennon Stella – One Less Question

Jesper Lindell – One Of These Rainy Days 

Mary Middlefield – Young and Dumb 

Yard Act – When The Laughter Stops 

Lionlimb & Angel Olsen – Dream of You 

TORRES – Happy Man’s Shoes 

Another Sky Death Of The Author

Last Train – Heroin

NewDad – Angel 

Lizzy McAlpineCome Down Soon

