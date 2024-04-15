BEFORE SUNSET – S04 E15 #92 – 15 Avril 2024
Before Sunset “le rock dans toutes ses esthétiques”, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h et en rediffusion le vendredi matin à 9h.
Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 15 avril 2024 :
Lucius – How Loud Your Heart Gets (The New Recording)
The Staves – All Now
London Grammar – House
Lorde – Take Me To The River
Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well 3’52
Madi Diaz & Lennon Stella – One Less Question
Jesper Lindell – One Of These Rainy Days
Mary Middlefield – Young and Dumb
Yard Act – When The Laughter Stops
Lionlimb & Angel Olsen – Dream of You
TORRES – Happy Man’s Shoes
Another Sky – Death Of The Author
Last Train – Heroin
NewDad – Angel
Lizzy McAlpine – Come Down Soon
