HipHop Archievers – 25 octobre 2018
Émission du jeudi 25 octobre 2018
TRACKLIST HipHopAchievers du 25.10.18
Scarecrow
Album : The Well (2014) et “Left behind” (2015)
– Titre : The well
– Titre : Left behind
Kery James
Album : J’rap encore sortira le 16 novembre
– Titre : J’rap encore
Label : Suther Kane, 94 Side Prod
Assassin
Album : Touche d’espoir
– Titre : Touche d’espoir
Dirty Dike /
Album : Acrylic Snail
– Titre : Woah Feat. Lee Scott (Prod. Pete Cannon)
Label : High Focus Records
Jam Baxter
Album : Touching Scenes sortira le 16 Novembre
– Titre : Vulture (Prod. Last Japan)
Label : High Focus Records
King Fantastic
Album : Finger Snaps and Gun Claps
– Titre : Lost Art Of Killing
Kinetik
Album : Global Flow
– Titre : International Burial
Guizmo
Album : Dans ma ruche
– Titre : Andre
Josman
Freestyle
– Titre : AVANTLAFINDUPERIPLE (PROD. ROLLA)
Josman
Album : J.O.$.
– Titre : L’Occasion (Prod. Eazy Dew)
– Titre : Ce soir j’achèterai un Flash
Label : Choke Industry
Skitz
Album : Sticksman
– Titre : Slaves
Wu Tang Clan
Album : The Saga Continues
– Titre : Frozen
Fonky Familly
Album : Art de Rue
– Titre : La ou la vie me mène
Vicelow
– Hip Hop Ninja (Remix) ft Zoxea,Busta Flex, A2H, Jiddy Vibz,Radikal MC & Sir Samuel
Must Volkoff
Album : WHITE RUSSIAN 2013
– Titre : GRUB (feat. Koots)
Label : Pang Productions
Nelson Dialect x Must Volkoff
Album : Magnetism
– Titre : Ulterior motives
– Titre : Magnetism
Label : Pang Productions
Lil Bow Bow
– Titre : That’s my name ft Snoop Dogg
The Underarchievers
Album : Indigoism
– Titre : Herb Shuttles
The Pharcyde
Album : Bizarrie 2
– Titre : Ya mama
Delinquant Habits
– Titre : California feat. Sen Dog
I Am
Album : Revoir un printemps
– Titre : Revoir un printemps
MOP
– Titre : Ante Up remix ft Busta
Carnage
Album : ASOC
– Titrre : I like Tuh
PaceWon & Mr. Green
– Titre : Number Won (feat. Malik B)
Mokless
Album : Le poid des mots
– Titre : Cri de guerre feat. La Scred Connexion
ONDUBGROUND
Album : ONDUBGROUND x CHILL BUMP
– Titre : Chemistry
– Titre : Herd mentality
Label : ODGPROD
