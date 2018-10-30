HipHop Archievers – 25 octobre 2018

Émission du jeudi 25 octobre 2018

TRACKLIST HipHopAchievers du 25.10.18

Scarecrow

Album : The Well (2014) et “Left behind” (2015)

– Titre : The well

– Titre : Left behind

Kery James

Album : J’rap encore sortira le 16 novembre

– Titre : J’rap encore

Label : Suther Kane, 94 Side Prod

Assassin

Album : Touche d’espoir

– Titre : Touche d’espoir

Dirty Dike /

Album : Acrylic Snail

– Titre : Woah Feat. Lee Scott (Prod. Pete Cannon)

Label : High Focus Records

Jam Baxter

Album : Touching Scenes sortira le 16 Novembre

– Titre : Vulture (Prod. Last Japan)

Label : High Focus Records

King Fantastic

Album : Finger Snaps and Gun Claps

– Titre : Lost Art Of Killing

Kinetik

Album : Global Flow

– Titre : International Burial

Guizmo

Album : Dans ma ruche

– Titre : Andre

Josman

Freestyle

– Titre : AVANTLAFINDUPERIPLE (PROD. ROLLA)

Josman

Album : J.O.$.

– Titre : L’Occasion (Prod. Eazy Dew)

– Titre : Ce soir j’achèterai un Flash

Label : Choke Industry

Skitz

Album : Sticksman

– Titre : Slaves

Wu Tang Clan

Album : The Saga Continues

– Titre : Frozen

Fonky Familly

Album : Art de Rue

– Titre : La ou la vie me mène

Vicelow

– Hip Hop Ninja (Remix) ft Zoxea,Busta Flex, A2H, Jiddy Vibz,Radikal MC & Sir Samuel

Must Volkoff

Album : WHITE RUSSIAN 2013

– Titre : GRUB (feat. Koots)

Label : Pang Productions

Nelson Dialect x Must Volkoff

Album : Magnetism

– Titre : Ulterior motives

– Titre : Magnetism

Label : Pang Productions

Lil Bow Bow

– Titre : That’s my name ft Snoop Dogg

The Underarchievers

Album : Indigoism

– Titre : Herb Shuttles

The Pharcyde

Album : Bizarrie 2

– Titre : Ya mama

Delinquant Habits

– Titre : California feat. Sen Dog

I Am

Album : Revoir un printemps

– Titre : Revoir un printemps

MOP

– Titre : Ante Up remix ft Busta

Carnage

Album : ASOC

– Titrre : I like Tuh

PaceWon & Mr. Green

– Titre : Number Won (feat. Malik B)

Mokless

Album : Le poid des mots

– Titre : Cri de guerre feat. La Scred Connexion

ONDUBGROUND

Album : ONDUBGROUND x CHILL BUMP

– Titre : Chemistry

– Titre : Herd mentality

Label : ODGPROD



