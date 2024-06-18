Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Strickly Good Sound #37

Logo by Kate aka Asylum

La Playlist:

Capleton (dubplate little lion sound)

Lutan Fyah (dubplate little lion sound)

Chezidek / Queen OmegaKill dem (dubplate irie ites)

LyricsonBad Load (dubplate irie ites)

14K – Fiesta

Elephant ManJamaïca

Merciless War dem want

Vybz Kartel Jersey

Take a ride (instrumental)

Lukie DToo Long

Frankie PaulWhere is that love

Johnny Osbourne / Burro BantonTruth and rights

Richie Spice – Youths are so cold

Spanner BannerCrush

ChezidekDem a fight we

Johnny OsbourneTruth and rigths

Al CampbellTake a ride

Dr Dre mashup par pianiste classique

Retrouve le podcast juste ici:

