Strickly Good Sound #37

Logo by Kate aka Asylum

La Playlist:

Capleton (dubplate little lion sound)

Lutan Fyah (dubplate little lion sound)

Chezidek / Queen Omega – Kill dem (dubplate irie ites)

Lyricson – Bad Load (dubplate irie ites)

14K – Fiesta

Elephant Man – Jamaïca

Merciless – War dem want

Vybz Kartel – Jersey

Take a ride (instrumental)

Lukie D – Too Long

Frankie Paul – Where is that love

Johnny Osbourne / Burro Banton – Truth and rights

Richie Spice – Youths are so cold

Spanner Banner –Crush

Chezidek – Dem a fight we

Johnny Osbourne – Truth and rigths

Al Campbell – Take a ride

Dr Dre mashup par pianiste classique

Retrouve le podcast juste ici: