Strickly Good Sound #37
La Playlist:
Capleton (dubplate little lion sound)
Lutan Fyah (dubplate little lion sound)
Chezidek / Queen Omega – Kill dem (dubplate irie ites)
Lyricson – Bad Load (dubplate irie ites)
14K – Fiesta
Elephant Man – Jamaïca
Merciless – War dem want
Vybz Kartel – Jersey
Take a ride (instrumental)
Lukie D – Too Long
Frankie Paul – Where is that love
Johnny Osbourne / Burro Banton – Truth and rights
Richie Spice – Youths are so cold
Spanner Banner –Crush
Chezidek – Dem a fight we
Johnny Osbourne – Truth and rigths
Al Campbell – Take a ride
Dr Dre mashup par pianiste classique
