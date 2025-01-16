Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Actualités sociales, culturelles et universitaires locales, découvertes musicales, documentaires sonores et ateliers radio.

Sortez! – Playlist et point jeux vidéo

Émission du 16/01/2025

Aujourd’hui dans Sortez!, une émission 100% playlist avec un podcast sur le jeu Call Of Duty : Black Ops 2 par Samuel.

C’est à retrouver juste en dessous !

Playlist de l’émission :

Mi viejita – Nicolas Jaar
Breath – James Benjamin
Carried Away – Michelle Gurevich
It was the moment – Michelle Gurevich
Represent (Thief of Bagdad) 13th Ward Social Club
Chariots of the gods – 13th Ward Social Club
Lunar Distance – Sven Wunder
Throwdown – Jaudi

Podcast de l’émission :

