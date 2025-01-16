Sortez! – Playlist et point jeux vidéo
Émission du 16/01/2025
Aujourd’hui dans Sortez!, une émission 100% playlist avec un podcast sur le jeu Call Of Duty : Black Ops 2 par Samuel.
C’est à retrouver juste en dessous !
Playlist de l’émission :
Mi viejita – Nicolas Jaar
Breath – James Benjamin
Carried Away – Michelle Gurevich
It was the moment – Michelle Gurevich
Represent (Thief of Bagdad) – 13th Ward Social Club
Chariots of the gods – 13th Ward Social Club
Lunar Distance – Sven Wunder
Throwdown – Jaudi
Podcast de l’émission :
