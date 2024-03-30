Maggot Brain – Crown for a Dancing Queen

Encore un titre qui ne signifie rien a priori, mais on démarre vraiment disco avec Carol Douglas, Witch est plus funk, T-Rex est … Enigmatique… Place à Alexander O’ Neal (funk) et Cerrone qu’on ne présente plus n’est-ce pas? Suivi par KC & Sunshine band, Nel Oliver (French disco boogie sounds vol 2), Karen Cheryl, Marathon, Dwight Druick, Kleeer, A Taste Of Honey, GQ, Chic… Et c’est la fin!

Retrouve le podcast juste ici: