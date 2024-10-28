Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Campus Indie Pop Rock – 28 oct 2024

Campus Indie Pop Rock, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h.

Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 28 octobre 2024 :

The Weather Station – Neon Signs

Amyl and The Sniffers – Big Dreams

Larkin Poe – If God Is A Woman  

New Dad – Under  My Skin

Waxahatchee – Much Ado About Nothing  

Maggie Rogers – In The Living Room

Porridge Radio – A Hole In The Ground 

Public Service Broadcasting – Electra 

The Smile Bodies Laughing 

Bartees Strange – Sober

Andrew Bird – Madison Cunningham  – Without A Leg To Stand On 

Sharon Van Etten – Afterlife

Gigi Perez – Fable

Medium Build feat Julien Baker –  Yoke

Soccer Mommy – Abigail

