Campus Indie Pop Rock – 28 oct 2024
Campus Indie Pop Rock, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h.
Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 28 octobre 2024 :
The Weather Station – Neon Signs
Amyl and The Sniffers – Big Dreams
Larkin Poe – If God Is A Woman
New Dad – Under My Skin
Waxahatchee – Much Ado About Nothing
Maggie Rogers – In The Living Room
Porridge Radio – A Hole In The Ground
Public Service Broadcasting – Electra
The Smile – Bodies Laughing
Bartees Strange – Sober
Andrew Bird – Madison Cunningham – Without A Leg To Stand On
Sharon Van Etten – Afterlife
Gigi Perez – Fable
Medium Build feat Julien Baker – Yoke
Soccer Mommy – Abigail
