Campus Indie Pop Rock – 28 oct 2024

Campus Indie Pop Rock, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h.

Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 28 octobre 2024 :

The Weather Station – Neon Signs

Amyl and The Sniffers – Big Dreams

Larkin Poe – If God Is A Woman

New Dad – Under My Skin

Waxahatchee – Much Ado About Nothing

Maggie Rogers – In The Living Room

Porridge Radio – A Hole In The Ground

Public Service Broadcasting – Electra

The Smile – Bodies Laughing

Bartees Strange – Sober

Andrew Bird – Madison Cunningham – Without A Leg To Stand On

Sharon Van Etten – Afterlife

Gigi Perez – Fable

Medium Build feat Julien Baker – Yoke

Soccer Mommy – Abigail