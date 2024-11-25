Campus Indie Pop Rock – 25 novembre 2024
Campus Indie Pop Rock, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h.Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 25 novembre 2024 :
Elbow – Adriana Again
IDER – Know How It Hurts
The Weather Station – Window
Becky and the birds– To trust you
The opposition– Black and White
Midas – Midas
Peter Perrett – Disinfectant
The War On Drugs – I Don’t Wanna Wait (Live)
Orianthi– Some Kind of Feeling
ZZ Top – Rough Boy
Yasmin Williams – Malamu feat. Marcus Gilmore & Immanuel Wilkins
Last Train – The Plan
Julien Baker – Get Me Away From Her, I’M Dying feat; Calvin Lauber, Soak, Quinn Christopherson
Jan Verstraeten – Wolfmann
