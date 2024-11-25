Campus Indie Pop Rock – 25 novembre 2024

Campus Indie Pop Rock, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h.Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 25 novembre 2024 :

Elbow – Adriana Again

IDER – Know How It Hurts

The Weather Station – Window

Becky and the birds– To trust you

The opposition– Black and White

Midas – Midas

Peter Perrett – Disinfectant

The War On Drugs – I Don’t Wanna Wait (Live)

Orianthi– Some Kind of Feeling

ZZ Top – Rough Boy

Yasmin Williams – Malamu feat. Marcus Gilmore & Immanuel Wilkins

Last Train – The Plan

Julien Baker – Get Me Away From Her, I’M Dying feat; Calvin Lauber, Soak, Quinn Christopherson

Jan Verstraeten – Wolfmann