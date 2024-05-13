Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Actualités sociales, culturelles et universitaires locales, découvertes musicales, documentaires sonores et ateliers radio.

BEFORE SUNSET – S04 E17 #94 – 13 mai 2024

Before Sunset “le rock dans toutes ses esthétiques”, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h et en rediffusion le vendredi matin à 9h.

Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 13 mai 2024 :

Garbage Badboyfriend

Gracie AbramsRisk

Nilüfer Yanya Like I Say (I Runaway)

IDERGirl

Caroline Polachek Starburned and Unkissed

L’ImpératriceLove From The Other Side

Holly Humberstone – Muna Into Your Room

Robert Jon and The WreckGive Love

The Effect Toxic Envy

Emily Breeze1997

Deep PurplePortable Door

Jim Morrison The DoorsGhost Song

CmatAw, Shoot!

Spandau BalletTrue

Podcast: Play in new window | Download