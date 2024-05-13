Before Sunset “le rock dans toutes ses esthétiques”, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h et en rediffusion le vendredi matin à 9h.

Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 13 mai 2024 :

Garbage – Badboyfriend

Gracie Abrams – Risk

Nilüfer Yanya – Like I Say (I Runaway)

IDER – Girl

Caroline Polachek – Starburned and Unkissed

L’Impératrice – Love From The Other Side

Holly Humberstone – Muna – Into Your Room

Robert Jon and The Wreck – Give Love

The Effect – Toxic Envy

Emily Breeze – 1997

Deep Purple – Portable Door

Jim Morrison The Doors – Ghost Song

Cmat – Aw, Shoot!

Spandau Ballet – True