BEFORE SUNSET – S04 E17 #94 – 13 mai 2024
Before Sunset “le rock dans toutes ses esthétiques”, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h et en rediffusion le vendredi matin à 9h.
Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 13 mai 2024 :
Garbage – Badboyfriend
Gracie Abrams – Risk
Nilüfer Yanya – Like I Say (I Runaway)
IDER – Girl
Caroline Polachek – Starburned and Unkissed
L’Impératrice – Love From The Other Side
Holly Humberstone – Muna – Into Your Room
Robert Jon and The Wreck – Give Love
The Effect – Toxic Envy
Emily Breeze – 1997
Deep Purple – Portable Door
Jim Morrison The Doors – Ghost Song
Cmat – Aw, Shoot!
Spandau Ballet – True
