Before Sunset “le rock dans toutes ses esthétiques”, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h et en rediffusion le vendredi matin à 9h.

Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 18 mars 2024 :

Grace Cummings – On and On

Pillow Queens – Like A Lesson

Bully – How Will I Know

Bat For Lashes – The Dream of Delphi

Iron & Wine – Fiona Apple – All in Good Time

Maggie Rogers – Don’t Forget Me

MGMT – Mother Nature

Aaron Lee Tajsjan – Horror Of It All

Caroline Polachek – Welcome To My Island

Hurray for The Riff Raff – Hawkmoon

Ratboys – The Window

Mannequin Pussy – Loud Back

Cigarettes After Sex – Tejano Blue

Sheryl Crow – Peter Gabriel – Digging in The Dirt