Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Actualités sociales, culturelles et universitaires locales, découvertes musicales, documentaires sonores et ateliers radio.

BEFORE SUNSET – S04 E13 #90 – 18 MARS 2024

Before Sunset “le rock dans toutes ses esthétiques”, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h et en rediffusion le vendredi matin à 9h.

Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 18 mars 2024 :

Grace CummingsOn and On

Pillow Queens Like A Lesson

BullyHow Will I Know

Bat For LashesThe Dream of Delphi

Iron & WineFiona AppleAll in Good Time

Maggie RogersDon’t Forget Me

MGMTMother Nature

Aaron Lee TajsjanHorror Of It All

Caroline Polachek Welcome To My Island

Hurray for The Riff RaffHawkmoon

Ratboys The Window

Mannequin PussyLoud Back

Cigarettes After SexTejano Blue

Sheryl CrowPeter GabrielDigging in The Dirt

