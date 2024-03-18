BEFORE SUNSET – S04 E13 #90 – 18 MARS 2024
Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 18 mars 2024 :
Grace Cummings – On and On
Pillow Queens – Like A Lesson
Bully – How Will I Know
Bat For Lashes – The Dream of Delphi
Iron & Wine – Fiona Apple – All in Good Time
Maggie Rogers – Don’t Forget Me
MGMT – Mother Nature
Aaron Lee Tajsjan – Horror Of It All
Caroline Polachek – Welcome To My Island
Hurray for The Riff Raff – Hawkmoon
Ratboys – The Window
Mannequin Pussy – Loud Back
Cigarettes After Sex – Tejano Blue
Sheryl Crow – Peter Gabriel – Digging in The Dirt
