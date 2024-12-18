Strickly Good Sound – émission #40

Logo by Kate aka Asylum

La Playlist:

John Travolta / Samuel L Jackson – La boulette

Prince – Batdance

The Cure – Boys don’t cry

Bruce Springsteen – Streets of Philadelphia

The Revels – Commanche

Lawrence Trent d’Arby – Sign your name

Urge Overkill – Girl you’ll be a woman soon

Led Zeppelin – Whole lotta love

Kiss – I was made for lovin’ you

Prodigy – Breathe

Pink Floyd – shine on you crazy diamond

Samuel L Jackson – Dialogue Pulp Fiction

The Rolling Stones – Paint it black

The Tornadoes – Bustin Surfboards

