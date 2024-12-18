Strickly Good Sound – émission #40
La Playlist:
John Travolta / Samuel L Jackson – La boulette
Prince – Batdance
The Cure – Boys don’t cry
Bruce Springsteen – Streets of Philadelphia
The Revels – Commanche
Lawrence Trent d’Arby – Sign your name
Urge Overkill – Girl you’ll be a woman soon
Led Zeppelin – Whole lotta love
Kiss – I was made for lovin’ you
Prodigy – Breathe
Pink Floyd – shine on you crazy diamond
Samuel L Jackson – Dialogue Pulp Fiction
The Rolling Stones – Paint it black
The Tornadoes – Bustin Surfboards
Retrouve le podcast juste ici:
