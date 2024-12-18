Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Actualités sociales, culturelles et universitaires locales, découvertes musicales, documentaires sonores et ateliers radio.

Strickly Good Sound – émission #40

Logo by Kate aka Asylum

La Playlist:

John Travolta / Samuel L Jackson La boulette

Prince Batdance

The CureBoys don’t cry

Bruce SpringsteenStreets of Philadelphia

The RevelsCommanche

Lawrence Trent d’Arby Sign your name

Urge OverkillGirl you’ll be a woman soon

Led Zeppelin Whole lotta love

Kiss I was made for lovin’ you

Prodigy Breathe

Pink Floydshine on you crazy diamond

Samuel L JacksonDialogue Pulp Fiction

The Rolling StonesPaint it black

The TornadoesBustin Surfboards

