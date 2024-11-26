Strickly Good Sound #39
La Playlist:
Gnarls Barcley – Crazy
Marcia Aitken – I’m still in love with you
Patra – Worker man
Patra – Queen of the pack
Redman – Rush da security
Redman / Method Man / Dave East – Fly Hard
DJ Killabees – Triumph medley dancehall remix perso
Tiwony / Pompis / Daddy Mory – dancehall frequency
Redman / Royce da 59 – Royce and Reggie
Errol Dunkley – Drifter
Joseph Cotton – Drifter
Dennis Walks –The Drifter
Cornell Campbell – Drifter
Linvall Thompson / Irie Ites – Get ready
Retrouve le podcast juste ici:
