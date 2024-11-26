Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Actualités sociales, culturelles et universitaires locales, découvertes musicales, documentaires sonores et ateliers radio.

Strickly Good Sound #39

Logo by Kate aka Asylum

La Playlist:

Gnarls BarcleyCrazy

Marcia AitkenI’m still in love with you

PatraWorker man

PatraQueen of the pack

RedmanRush da security

Redman / Method Man / Dave EastFly Hard

DJ Killabees Triumph medley dancehall remix perso

Tiwony / Pompis / Daddy Morydancehall frequency

Redman / Royce da 59Royce and Reggie

Errol DunkleyDrifter

Joseph Cotton Drifter

Dennis WalksThe Drifter

Cornell CampbellDrifter

Linvall Thompson / Irie Ites Get ready

Retrouve le podcast juste ici:

