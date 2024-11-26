Strickly Good Sound #39

Logo by Kate aka Asylum

La Playlist:

Gnarls Barcley – Crazy

Marcia Aitken – I’m still in love with you

Patra – Worker man

Patra – Queen of the pack

Redman – Rush da security

Redman / Method Man / Dave East – Fly Hard

DJ Killabees – Triumph medley dancehall remix perso

Tiwony / Pompis / Daddy Mory – dancehall frequency

Redman / Royce da 59 – Royce and Reggie

Errol Dunkley – Drifter

Joseph Cotton – Drifter

Dennis Walks –The Drifter

Cornell Campbell – Drifter

Linvall Thompson / Irie Ites – Get ready

Retrouve le podcast juste ici: