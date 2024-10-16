Strickly Good Sound #38

Logo by Kate aka Asylum

La playlist:

Mary J Blige – Take me as i am

Mary J Blige – Changes i’ve been going through

Mary J Blige – No more drama

Bill Withers – Grandma’s hands

Al Green – Love and Happiness

Al Green – How can you mend a broken hearth

Al Green – Simply Beautiful

Mary J Blige – PMS

Kabakah Pyramid / Buju Banton – Faded Away

Camron / Juelz Santana – Oh boy

Home T / Cocoa Tea / Cutty Ranks – The going is rought

Cocoa Tea / Buju Banton – Soundboy

Dennis Brown – Westbound Train

Nas – Motion

Damian / Stephen Marley – The Mission

