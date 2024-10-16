Strickly Good Sound #38
La playlist:
Mary J Blige – Take me as i am
Mary J Blige – Changes i’ve been going through
Mary J Blige – No more drama
Bill Withers – Grandma’s hands
Al Green – Love and Happiness
Al Green – How can you mend a broken hearth
Al Green – Simply Beautiful
Mary J Blige – PMS
Kabakah Pyramid / Buju Banton – Faded Away
Camron / Juelz Santana – Oh boy
Home T / Cocoa Tea / Cutty Ranks – The going is rought
Cocoa Tea / Buju Banton – Soundboy
Dennis Brown – Westbound Train
Nas – Motion
Damian / Stephen Marley – The Mission
Retrouve le podcast juste ici:
