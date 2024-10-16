Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Actualités sociales, culturelles et universitaires locales, découvertes musicales, documentaires sonores et ateliers radio.

Strickly Good Sound #38

Logo by Kate aka Asylum

La playlist:

Mary J BligeTake me as i am

Mary J BligeChanges i’ve been going through

Mary J BligeNo more drama

Bill WithersGrandma’s hands

Al GreenLove and Happiness

Al GreenHow can you mend a broken hearth

Al GreenSimply Beautiful

Mary J BligePMS

Kabakah Pyramid / Buju BantonFaded Away

Camron / Juelz SantanaOh boy

Home T / Cocoa Tea / Cutty RanksThe going is rought

Cocoa Tea / Buju BantonSoundboy

Dennis BrownWestbound Train

NasMotion

Damian / Stephen MarleyThe Mission

Retrouve le podcast juste ici:

