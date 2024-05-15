Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Strickly Good Sound #36

Logo by Kate aka Asylum

La Playlist:

Super CatMe glad she gone

Burro BantonGo Home

Johnny Clarkerock with me

Johnny ClarkePeace in the ghetto

Reverand Gary DavisDeath don’t have no mercy

Johnny ClarkeWarrior

Johnny ClarkeBlood dunza

Johnny ClarkeJah Jah we are waiting

Johnny ClarkeCan’t stop me now

Johnny ClarkeIn this time

Glen Washington / Georges NooksPrepare for him

Capleton / Little CapesWhat you gonna do ?

I RoyWar and Friction

Queen Omega / Little Lion SoundNo love

Queen Omega / Little Lion SoundNo love (remix)

Buju Banton sur instru Missy ElliotOne minute champion (remix)

The CharmelsAs long as i’ ve got you

Wu Tang Clan C.R.E.A.M.

