Strickly Good Sound #36

La Playlist:

Super Cat – Me glad she gone

Burro Banton – Go Home

Johnny Clarke – rock with me

Johnny Clarke – Peace in the ghetto

Reverand Gary Davis – Death don’t have no mercy

Johnny Clarke – Warrior

Johnny Clarke – Blood dunza

Johnny Clarke – Jah Jah we are waiting

Johnny Clarke – Can’t stop me now

Johnny Clarke – In this time

Glen Washington / Georges Nooks –Prepare for him

Capleton / Little Capes – What you gonna do ?

I Roy – War and Friction

Queen Omega / Little Lion Sound – No love

Queen Omega / Little Lion Sound – No love (remix)

Buju Banton sur instru Missy Elliot – One minute champion (remix)

The Charmels – As long as i’ ve got you

Wu Tang Clan – C.R.E.A.M.

Retrouve le podcast juste ici: