Strickly Good Sound #36
La Playlist:
Super Cat – Me glad she gone
Burro Banton – Go Home
Johnny Clarke – rock with me
Johnny Clarke – Peace in the ghetto
Reverand Gary Davis – Death don’t have no mercy
Johnny Clarke – Warrior
Johnny Clarke – Blood dunza
Johnny Clarke – Jah Jah we are waiting
Johnny Clarke – Can’t stop me now
Johnny Clarke – In this time
Glen Washington / Georges Nooks –Prepare for him
Capleton / Little Capes – What you gonna do ?
I Roy – War and Friction
Queen Omega / Little Lion Sound – No love
Queen Omega / Little Lion Sound – No love (remix)
Buju Banton sur instru Missy Elliot – One minute champion (remix)
The Charmels – As long as i’ ve got you
Wu Tang Clan – C.R.E.A.M.
Retrouve le podcast juste ici:
