Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Actualités sociales, culturelles et universitaires locales, découvertes musicales, documentaires sonores et ateliers radio.

Strickly Good Sound #34

Logo by Kate aka Asylum

La Playlist:

Sheryll crowHundred of tears

The DoorsRiders of the storm

Joe CockerYou are so beautiful

Serge GainsbourgJe suis venu te dire que je m’en vais

Tears For FearsWoman in chains

Patti SmithWave

ZZ TopLa Grange

ChezidekBun di ganja

Method man / RedmanGotta be dope

Ice Cube / The Game Unstoppable

Method ManGrand Prix

Grandmaster Flash and The Furious FiveThe Message

Redman / ProfPack a lunch

Retrouve le podcast juste ici:

