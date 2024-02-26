Strickly Good Sound #34

Logo by Kate aka Asylum

La Playlist:

Sheryll crow – Hundred of tears

The Doors – Riders of the storm

Joe Cocker – You are so beautiful

Serge Gainsbourg – Je suis venu te dire que je m’en vais

Tears For Fears – Woman in chains

Patti Smith – Wave

ZZ Top – La Grange

Chezidek – Bun di ganja

Method man / Redman – Gotta be dope

Ice Cube / The Game – Unstoppable

Method Man – Grand Prix

Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five – The Message

Redman / Prof – Pack a lunch

