Strickly Good Sound #34
La Playlist:
Sheryll crow – Hundred of tears
The Doors – Riders of the storm
Joe Cocker – You are so beautiful
Serge Gainsbourg – Je suis venu te dire que je m’en vais
Tears For Fears – Woman in chains
Patti Smith – Wave
ZZ Top – La Grange
Chezidek – Bun di ganja
Method man / Redman – Gotta be dope
Ice Cube / The Game – Unstoppable
Method Man – Grand Prix
Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five – The Message
Redman / Prof – Pack a lunch
Retrouve le podcast juste ici:
