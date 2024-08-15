La tête en bas – Emission du 22 juillet 2024
Palm Springs – Walking With Him
Full Flower Moon Band – Super like me
Dirty Three – Love Changes Everything
David Kilgour – Spotlight
The Pinheads – I wanna be a girl
Radio Birdman – Aloha Steve & Danno
The Saints – Erotic Neurotic
Floodlights – On the television
Eddy Current Suppression Ring – I don’t wanna play no more
Quivers – Apparition
Workhorse – Letter
Courtney Barnett – Anonymous Club
Total Control – Cathie and Marg
The Murlocs – Young Blindness
Charles Murphy – The Foot That’s Holding Me Down
