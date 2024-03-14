JAM #3 – émission du 13 mars 2024
La Playlist:
Rockin’ Squat – NY Network
Intro : Denis & Seb
Afrika Bambaataa – Planet Rock (Vocal Mix)
Sugarhill Gang – Rapper’s Delight
Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force – Planet Rock
Interlude
Run-DMC – My Adidas
Naughty By Nature – O.P.P
DJ Jazzy Jeff & Will Smith – The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Naughty By Nature – Hip Hop Hourray
Public Enemy – He Got Game
Interlude
House of Pain – Jump Around
Kris Kross – Jump
Cypress Hill – Insane In The Brain
KMD – Contact Blitt
Interlude
De La Soul – The Magic Number
Mos Def, DCQ, Ces & Urban Thermo Dynamics – Moon in Cancer
Verbz & Mr Slipz – For My Peep
Interlude
Timbaland – Drop
Busta Rhymes – Tear Da Roof Off
Madcom – Beggin
M.O.P. – Ante Up
Interlude
Souls of Mischief – Never No More (Seville 74 Remix)
Devaloop – Nightshift
Vitamin G – Pep
Sunz of Man – Soldiers of Darkness
Sunz of Man – No Love Without Hate
Onyx – Walk In New-York
Das EFX – No Diggity
Interlude
Real Live – Crime Is Money
Jota Ese – Heart of Darkness
Big L & Fat Joe – The Enemy
Pretty Ugly – Stack G’s Regardless
Retrouve le podcast juste ici:
