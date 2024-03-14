Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

JAM #3 – émission du 13 mars 2024

La Playlist:

Rockin’ SquatNY Network

Intro : Denis & Seb

Afrika BambaataaPlanet Rock (Vocal Mix)

Sugarhill GangRapper’s Delight

Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic ForcePlanet Rock

Interlude

Run-DMC – My Adidas

Naughty By NatureO.P.P

DJ Jazzy Jeff & Will SmithThe Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Naughty By NatureHip Hop Hourray

Public EnemyHe Got Game

Interlude

House of PainJump Around

Kris Kross Jump

Cypress HillInsane In The Brain

KMDContact Blitt

Interlude

De La SoulThe Magic Number

Mos Def, DCQ, Ces & Urban Thermo Dynamics Moon in Cancer

Verbz & Mr SlipzFor My Peep

Interlude

TimbalandDrop

Busta RhymesTear Da Roof Off

MadcomBeggin

M.O.P.Ante Up

Interlude

Souls of Mischief Never No More (Seville 74 Remix)

DevaloopNightshift

Vitamin G Pep

Sunz of Man Soldiers of Darkness

Sunz of ManNo Love Without Hate

OnyxWalk In New-York

Das EFXNo Diggity

Interlude

Real LiveCrime Is Money

Jota EseHeart of Darkness

Big L & Fat JoeThe Enemy

Pretty UglyStack G’s Regardless

Retrouve le podcast juste ici:

