Campus Indie Pop Rock – 6 janvier 2024
Campus Indie Pop Rock, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h.Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 6 janvier 2025
Last Train – The Plan
Poppy Jean Crawford – Glamorous
Amyl and The Sniffers – Big Dreams
Porridge Radio – Hole In The Ground
The National – Tropic Morning News (Live)
St. Vincent – Broken Man
Killing Joke – Love Like Blood
Dan Ar Braz – Call To The Dance (Live)
Magma – Do The Music
Rose Royce – Love Don’t Live Here Anymore
Julien Baker, TORRES – Sugar In The Tank
The Weather Station – Body Moves
Maggie Rogers – In The Living Room
Everything Everything – Wild Guess
Tigre Bleu – North Pole
