Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Actualités sociales, culturelles et universitaires locales, découvertes musicales, documentaires sonores et ateliers radio.

Campus Indie Pop Rock – 6 janvier 2024

Campus Indie Pop Rock, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h.Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 6 janvier 2025

Last TrainThe Plan

Poppy Jean CrawfordGlamorous

Amyl and The SniffersBig Dreams

Porridge RadioHole In The Ground

The National Tropic Morning News (Live)

St. VincentBroken Man

Killing JokeLove Like Blood

Dan Ar BrazCall To The Dance (Live)

MagmaDo The Music 

Rose RoyceLove Don’t Live Here Anymore

Julien Baker, TORRESSugar In The Tank

The Weather StationBody Moves

Maggie RogersIn The Living Room

Everything EverythingWild Guess

Tigre BleuNorth Pole

