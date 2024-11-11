Campus Indie Pop Rock – 11 novembre 2024
Campus Indie Pop Rock, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h.
Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 11 novembre 2024 :
Ethel Cain – Punish
Lucius – Take A Picture
Phantogram – Happy Again
Sleater-Kinney – Nothing To Lose
The Cure – I Can Never Say Goodbye
The Cure – Foxy Lady
Chloe Slater – Tiny
La Femme – I Believe In Rock and Roll
Tori Amos – Cornflake Girl (Live)
The National – Smoke Detector (Live)
Imogen Heap – What Have You Done To Me ?
Alice Phoebe Lou – Better
