Campus Indie Pop Rock – 11 novembre 2024

Campus Indie Pop Rock, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h.

Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 11 novembre 2024 :

Ethel Cain – Punish

Lucius – Take A Picture

Phantogram – Happy Again

Sleater-Kinney – Nothing To Lose

The Cure – I Can Never Say Goodbye

The Cure – Foxy Lady

Chloe Slater – Tiny

La Femme – I Believe In Rock and Roll

Tori Amos – Cornflake Girl (Live)

The National – Smoke Detector (Live)

Imogen Heap – What Have You Done To Me ?

Alice Phoebe Lou – Better