Before Sunset #22 – Les Années 60
Before Sunset “le rock dans toutes ses esthétiques”, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h (et en rediffusion le vendredi à 9h).
Voici la Playlist du 22ème épisode consacré aux années 60 :
Creedence Clearwater Revival – Fortunate Son
The Spencer Davis Group – I’m a man
The Lovin’ Spoonful – Summer in the city
Donovan – Season of the Witch
Cream – Tales of Brave Ulysses
Manfred Mann – Ha ha said the clown
Joe Cocker – Feeling Alright
The Box Tops – The Letter
The Byrds – Natural Harmony
Gandalf – Hang on to a Dream
The Who – Christmas
Billy Joe Royal – Hush
Otis Redding – A Change Is Gonna Come
The Beatles – I Want You (She’s So Heavy)