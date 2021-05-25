Before Sunset #22 – Les Années 60

Before Sunset “le rock dans toutes ses esthétiques”, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h (et en rediffusion le vendredi à 9h).



Voici la Playlist du 22ème épisode consacré aux années 60 :



Creedence Clearwater Revival – Fortunate Son

The Spencer Davis Group – I’m a man

The Lovin’ Spoonful – Summer in the city

Donovan – Season of the Witch

Cream – Tales of Brave Ulysses

Manfred Mann – Ha ha said the clown

Joe Cocker – Feeling Alright

The Box Tops – The Letter

The Byrds – Natural Harmony

Gandalf – Hang on to a Dream

The Who – Christmas

Billy Joe Royal – Hush

Otis Redding – A Change Is Gonna Come

The Beatles – I Want You (She’s So Heavy)

