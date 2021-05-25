Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Before Sunset #22 – Les Années 60

Before Sunset “le rock dans toutes ses esthétiques”, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h (et en rediffusion le vendredi à 9h).

Voici la Playlist du 22ème épisode consacré aux années 60 :

Creedence Clearwater RevivalFortunate Son
The Spencer Davis GroupI’m a man
The Lovin’ SpoonfulSummer in the city
DonovanSeason of the Witch
Cream Tales of Brave Ulysses
Manfred MannHa ha said the clown
Joe CockerFeeling Alright
The Box TopsThe Letter
The ByrdsNatural Harmony
GandalfHang on to a Dream
The WhoChristmas
Billy Joe Royal Hush
Otis ReddingA Change Is Gonna Come
The BeatlesI Want You (She’s So Heavy)

 

