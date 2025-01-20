Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Actualités sociales, culturelles et universitaires locales, découvertes musicales, documentaires sonores et ateliers radio.

Strickly Good Sound – émission #41

Logo by Kate aka Asylum

La Playlist:

TwistaGet it wet

TwistaMobstability

TwistaWetter

Twista Prayer

TwistaKill us all

TwistaAdrenaline Rush

2 Pac / Ice CubeXplode

Cypress Hill / The FugeesBoom Biddy Bye Bye

Cypress Hill / The FugeesBoom Biddy Bye Bye ( remix )

Ice Cube / WC / Snoop DoggGoodfellas

OutkastSpottieotiedopaliscious

Dub SheperdsNight and Day

Barrington LevyJah a the Creator

Jennifer LaraI’m in love

Retrouve le podcast juste ici:

