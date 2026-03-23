Strickly Good Sound – #56
La Playlist:
Bounty Killer – Go now
Bounty Killer – Caught in a the west
Bounty Killer – Warlord nuh business
Bounty killer – Hot like fire
The Congos – Crystal Ball
Little john – Joysie gone
Sizzla – Give thanks to Jah
Sizzla – Good Ways
Sizzla – Buzz Rock Warrior
Buju Banton – Hills and Valley
Phill Pratt – Strange mood
Morgan Heritage – Live up
Call More – My forefather died in the sand
David Jahson – Child of the king
Luciano – A nuh like we nuh like dem
Beenie Man – From Jamaïca
Anthony B – World a reggae music
Tony Rebel – Why people
Lutan Fyah – Intoxicated
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