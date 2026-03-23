Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Actualités sociales, culturelles et universitaires locales, découvertes musicales, documentaires sonores et ateliers radio.

Strickly Good Sound – #56

Logo by Kate aka Asylum

La Playlist:

Bounty KillerGo now

Bounty KillerCaught in a the west

Bounty KillerWarlord nuh business

Bounty killer Hot like fire

The CongosCrystal Ball

Little johnJoysie gone

Sizzla Give thanks to Jah

SizzlaGood Ways

SizzlaBuzz Rock Warrior

Buju BantonHills and Valley

Phill PrattStrange mood

Morgan HeritageLive up

Call MoreMy forefather died in the sand

David JahsonChild of the king

LucianoA nuh like we nuh like dem

Beenie ManFrom Jamaïca

Anthony BWorld a reggae music

Tony RebelWhy people

Lutan Fyah – Intoxicated

Retrouve le podcast juste ici:

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