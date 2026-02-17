Strickly Good Sound – #55
La Playlist:
Dawn Penn – No No No
Sister Nancy – Bam Bam
Ini Kamoze – Wings with me
Ini Kamoze – Wings with me (remix odg)
Lukie D – Why should i be afraid
Lukie D – Too long
Lukie D – Do you remember
Capleton – Sew dem (Irie Ites Remix)
Jhonny Clarke – Declaration of rights
Junior Kelly – The more i see her
Wu Tang – Liquid swords
Wu Tang – Shadow boxin
Busta Rhymes – Gimme Some More
113 – Demain j’arrête
Kery James – 2 issues
Kery James – Si c’était à refaire
Kery James – Banlieusards
Retrouve le podcast juste ici:
