Strickly Good Sound – #55

Logo by Kate aka Asylum

La Playlist:

Dawn Penn – No No No

Sister Nancy – Bam Bam

Ini Kamoze – Wings with me

Ini Kamoze – Wings with me (remix odg)

Lukie D – Why should i be afraid

Lukie D – Too long

Lukie D – Do you remember

Capleton – Sew dem (Irie Ites Remix)

Jhonny Clarke – Declaration of rights

Junior Kelly – The more i see her

Wu Tang – Liquid swords

Wu Tang – Shadow boxin

Busta Rhymes – Gimme Some More

113 – Demain j’arrête

Kery James – 2 issues

Kery James – Si c’était à refaire

Kery James – Banlieusards

Retrouve le podcast juste ici: