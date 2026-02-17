Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Actualités sociales, culturelles et universitaires locales, découvertes musicales, documentaires sonores et ateliers radio.

Strickly Good Sound – #55

Logo by Kate aka Asylum

La Playlist:

Dawn PennNo No No

Sister  NancyBam Bam

Ini KamozeWings with me

Ini KamozeWings with me (remix odg)

Lukie DWhy should i be afraid

Lukie D Too long

Lukie DDo you remember

CapletonSew dem (Irie Ites Remix)

Jhonny Clarke Declaration of rights

Junior KellyThe more i see her

Wu TangLiquid swords

Wu TangShadow boxin

Busta RhymesGimme Some More

113Demain j’arrête

Kery James – 2 issues

Kery James Si c’était à refaire

Kery JamesBanlieusards

Retrouve le podcast juste ici:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download