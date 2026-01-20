Strickly Good Sound – #54

Logo by Kate aka Asylum

La Playlist:

Grock (instrumental)

Daniella – Down town man

Rdx – Gangsta want to have fun 2

Elephant Man – Gangsta rock

Ce’cile – Bun rapist

Macka Diamond – Dem gal deh

Chico – Gangsta anthem

Kiprich – Hombre

T.O.K – Gangsta

Bling dawg – Fool

Voicemail – Get crazy

Sanjay – Hard pon me

Assassin – Serious time

Mr Vegas – How a dweet

Aidonia – Innocent blood

Shaggy – Still cash nicer dan yard

Hawkeye – Toppa top

Bounty Killer – Born to kill

The Cure – a forest

Steevie Wonder – Free

Ollie Wride – Running in the night

Retrouve le podcast juste ici: