Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Actualités sociales, culturelles et universitaires locales, découvertes musicales, documentaires sonores et ateliers radio.

Strickly Good Sound – #54

Logo by Kate aka Asylum

La Playlist:

Grock (instrumental)

DaniellaDown town man

RdxGangsta want to have fun 2

Elephant ManGangsta rock

Ce’cileBun rapist

Macka DiamondDem gal deh

ChicoGangsta anthem

KiprichHombre

T.O.KGangsta

Bling dawg Fool

Voicemail Get crazy

SanjayHard pon me

AssassinSerious time

Mr VegasHow a dweet

AidoniaInnocent blood

Shaggy Still cash nicer dan yard

HawkeyeToppa top

Bounty Killer Born to kill

The Cure a forest

Steevie WonderFree

Ollie WrideRunning in the night

Retrouve le podcast juste ici:

