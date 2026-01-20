Strickly Good Sound – #54
La Playlist:
Grock (instrumental)
Daniella – Down town man
Rdx – Gangsta want to have fun 2
Elephant Man – Gangsta rock
Ce’cile – Bun rapist
Macka Diamond – Dem gal deh
Chico – Gangsta anthem
Kiprich – Hombre
T.O.K – Gangsta
Bling dawg – Fool
Voicemail – Get crazy
Sanjay – Hard pon me
Assassin – Serious time
Mr Vegas – How a dweet
Aidonia – Innocent blood
Shaggy – Still cash nicer dan yard
Hawkeye – Toppa top
Bounty Killer – Born to kill
The Cure – a forest
Steevie Wonder – Free
Ollie Wride – Running in the night
Retrouve le podcast juste ici:
