Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Actualités sociales, culturelles et universitaires locales, découvertes musicales, documentaires sonores et ateliers radio.

Strickly Good Sound – #52

Logo by Kate aka Asylum

Retrouve la playlist juste ici:

SenbeïShinjuku street

Senbeï The life of puyi

Senbeï / Al’TarbaMore pressure

Senbeï / Al’Tarba Strain city

U RieAhora

Beres Hammond / AssassinBe strong be proud

Beres HammondWarriors don’t cry

Jahmali Cry people

PinchersJealous woman

Warriors don’t cryInstrumental

DJ Killabees 37Triumph medley dance hall

CapletonTriumph tour – remix perso

Notorious BIGParty and bullshit

Bounty KillerRed light zone

Retrouve le podcast juste ici:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download