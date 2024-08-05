LJDH – Lurker at the Threshold

Lurker at the Threshold – 3 aout 2024

Un titre lovecraftien…pourquoi pas..il fallait bien trouver quelque chose! En tout cas on démarre avec Judecca, Torchure, puis Death, old school death metal quand tu nous tiens…Poursuivons avec Mortuary Drape et Celtic Frost, encore Death, Obscenity et Morbid Angel…avant de virer black/death metal avec Amen Corner et Abigail (bientôt en tournée européenne d’ailleurs)…

Tu veux le podcast ? C’est là :