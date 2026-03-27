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Crossover – Local mixtape Tropical soundz vol. 2

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Le collectif tourangeau Crossover vous propose le 2ème épisode d’une session « Electropical Soundz » et sa playlist en exclu mondiale ! Cet épisode vous est proposé dans le cadre de l’émission du réseau des Radios Campus, Campus Club.

  • Cornelius Doctor & Tushen Raï – Choungui
  • Carlo Lamartine & Águias Reais – Bazuka – Batida remix
  • Erick Cosaque – Flan’M Cho – Sofrito remix
  • Tomede Ehue & L’International Orchestre poly Rythmo – Bella Bello, Bosq remix
  • Prosper et le Marabout – Cool Na feat. Fou Malade & Niagass
  • Oyoki Onanayo X Stelair – Souke Pou Siki
  • Tshetsha Boys – Nwampfundla
  • Orchestre les Mangelepa – Nyako Konya, Yuksek remix
  • Zé Da Lua – Ulungu Wami, The Busy Twist remix
  • Péroké – Jag Janjaal (ft Tulika Srivastava)
  • Lutchiana – Eki Bis (Julien Lebrun Remix)
  • Batida – Yumbala
  • Dengue Dengue Dengue – Sondelos
  • Dengue Dengue Dengue – Haaarp

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