Crossover – Local mixtape Tropical soundz vol. 2
Le collectif tourangeau Crossover vous propose le 2ème épisode d’une session « Electropical Soundz » et sa playlist en exclu mondiale ! Cet épisode vous est proposé dans le cadre de l’émission du réseau des Radios Campus, Campus Club.
- Cornelius Doctor & Tushen Raï – Choungui
- Carlo Lamartine & Águias Reais – Bazuka – Batida remix
- Erick Cosaque – Flan’M Cho – Sofrito remix
- Tomede Ehue & L’International Orchestre poly Rythmo – Bella Bello, Bosq remix
- Prosper et le Marabout – Cool Na feat. Fou Malade & Niagass
- Oyoki Onanayo X Stelair – Souke Pou Siki
- Tshetsha Boys – Nwampfundla
- Orchestre les Mangelepa – Nyako Konya, Yuksek remix
- Zé Da Lua – Ulungu Wami, The Busy Twist remix
- Péroké – Jag Janjaal (ft Tulika Srivastava)
- Lutchiana – Eki Bis (Julien Lebrun Remix)
- Batida – Yumbala
- Dengue Dengue Dengue – Sondelos
- Dengue Dengue Dengue – Haaarp
Podcast: Play in new window | Download