Campus IndiePopRock – Auditrice Programmatrice : Chloé – 29 déc 2025
Campus Indie Pop Rock, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h. Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 29 décembre 2025 :
The Subways – No Goodbyes
Sons of Sevilla – Do Me A Favor
King Hannah – Look at miss Ohio
Tori Amos – Growin’Up
Hamada – Nuit de Songes
Espuma – Magic Valley
Charlotte&Magic – Always A Secret
Red Cloud – Naked Under My Breth
Moundrag – The Caveman
Momma – Not Sacred
Loren Kramar – Hollywood Blvd
Wild Fire – Rebels
Podcast: Play in new window | Download