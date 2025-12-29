Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Actualités sociales, culturelles et universitaires locales, découvertes musicales, documentaires sonores et ateliers radio.

Campus IndiePopRock – Auditrice Programmatrice : Chloé – 29 déc 2025

Campus Indie Pop Rock, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h. Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 29 décembre 2025 :

The SubwaysNo Goodbyes

Sons of SevillaDo Me A Favor

King HannahLook at miss Ohio

Tori AmosGrowin’Up  

HamadaNuit de Songes

Espuma Magic Valley

Charlotte&MagicAlways A Secret

Red CloudNaked Under My Breth

Moundrag – The Caveman

Momma Not Sacred 

Loren KramarHollywood Blvd  

Wild FireRebels

Podcast: Play in new window | Download