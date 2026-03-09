Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Actualités sociales, culturelles et universitaires locales, découvertes musicales, documentaires sonores et ateliers radio.

Campus Indie Pop Rock – 9 Mars 2026

Campus Indie Pop Rock, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h.

Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 9 mars 2026 :

Tori AmosStronger Together

NothingNever Come Never Morning

Courtney BarnettMantis

Mitski If I Leave

Wet LegMangetout

TorresCollect

She’s GreenMettle

MunaDancing On The Wall

MetricTime Is A Bomb

TOMORASomewhere Else

Mylène GriseyThe Storm

SprintsTrickle Down

Aldous HardingOne Stop

The OriellesTears Are

This Is Lorelei, Power Snatch, Hayley Williams, Daniel JamesPerfect Hand

Phoebe BridgersMotion Sickness

