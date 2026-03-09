Campus Indie Pop Rock – 9 Mars 2026

Campus Indie Pop Rock, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h.

Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 9 mars 2026 :

Tori Amos – Stronger Together

Nothing – Never Come Never Morning

Courtney Barnett – Mantis

Mitski – If I Leave

Wet Leg – Mangetout

Torres – Collect

She’s Green – Mettle

Muna – Dancing On The Wall

Metric – Time Is A Bomb

TOMORA – Somewhere Else

Mylène Grisey – The Storm

Sprints – Trickle Down

Aldous Harding – One Stop

The Orielles – Tears Are

This Is Lorelei, Power Snatch, Hayley Williams, Daniel James – Perfect Hand

Phoebe Bridgers – Motion Sickness