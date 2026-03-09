Campus Indie Pop Rock – 9 Mars 2026
Campus Indie Pop Rock, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h.
Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 9 mars 2026 :
Tori Amos – Stronger Together
Nothing – Never Come Never Morning
Courtney Barnett – Mantis
Mitski – If I Leave
Wet Leg – Mangetout
Torres – Collect
She’s Green – Mettle
Muna – Dancing On The Wall
Metric – Time Is A Bomb
TOMORA – Somewhere Else
Mylène Grisey – The Storm
Sprints – Trickle Down
Aldous Harding – One Stop
The Orielles – Tears Are
This Is Lorelei, Power Snatch, Hayley Williams, Daniel James – Perfect Hand
Phoebe Bridgers – Motion Sickness
