Campus Indie Pop Rock – 9 Février 2026
Campus Indie Pop Rock, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h. Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 9 février 2026 :
Metric – Victim Of Luck
Broken Social Scene – Not Around Anymore
My Ugly Clementine – You Won
Christine and The Queens – Ah Ya
Nada Surf – New Propeller
Searows – Photograph of a Cyclone
Asgeir – Against the Current
Paris Paloma – Good Girl
Chartreuse – Heaven Sent
Mary Middlefield – Wake Up !
Sprints – Decaptacon
Marlon Magnée – People Are Afraid
Lala Lala – Does This Go Faster
Holly Humberstone – To Love Somebody
Ratboys – The World, So Madly
Sebastien Tellier – Romantic
Band of Horses – (Biding Time Is a) Boat to Row
Charlotte Cornfield -feat. Feist – Living With It
