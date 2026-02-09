Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Actualités sociales, culturelles et universitaires locales, découvertes musicales, documentaires sonores et ateliers radio.

Campus Indie Pop Rock – 9 Février 2026

Campus Indie Pop Rock, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h. Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 9 février 2026 :

MetricVictim Of Luck

Broken Social SceneNot Around Anymore

My Ugly Clementine – You Won

Christine and The QueensAh Ya

Nada SurfNew Propeller

Searows Photograph of a Cyclone

AsgeirAgainst the Current

Paris PalomaGood Girl

ChartreuseHeaven Sent

Mary MiddlefieldWake Up !

SprintsDecaptacon

Marlon Magnée People Are Afraid

Lala LalaDoes This Go Faster

Holly HumberstoneTo Love Somebody

RatboysThe World, So Madly

Sebastien TellierRomantic

Band of Horses(Biding Time Is a) Boat to Row

Charlotte Cornfield -feat. FeistLiving With It

Podcast: Play in new window | Download