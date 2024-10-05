Campus Indie Pop Rock – 30 sept 2024
Campus Indie Pop Rock, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h.
Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 30 sept 2024 :
Fontaines D.C. – In The Modern World
The Mysterines – The Last Dance
U2 – Country Mile
Niamh Regan – Blame
Nada Surf – Losing
Maya Hawke – Missing Out
The Cure – Alone
Overthink – How it Works
Indigo De Souza – Wholesome
The Beaches – Jocelyn
Hinds – Boom Boom Back
Future Islands – Glimpse
Last Train – Home
Miya Folick – La Da Da
