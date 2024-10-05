Campus Indie Pop Rock – 30 sept 2024

Campus Indie Pop Rock, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h.

Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 30 sept 2024 :

Fontaines D.C. – In The Modern World

The Mysterines – The Last Dance

U2 – Country Mile

Niamh Regan – Blame

Nada Surf – Losing

Maya Hawke – Missing Out

The Cure – Alone

Overthink – How it Works

Indigo De Souza – Wholesome

The Beaches – Jocelyn

Hinds – Boom Boom Back

Future Islands – Glimpse

Last Train – Home

Miya Folick – La Da Da