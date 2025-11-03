Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Campus Indie Pop Rock â€“ 3 novembre 2025

Campus Indie Pop Rock, une Ã©mission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h Ã  21h. Voici le podcast et la playlist de lâ€™Ã©mission du 3 novembre 2025 :

Florence + The MachineWitch Dance

SnocapsCoast

The Weather StationAirport

Just Mustard – Pollyanna

The OriellesThree Halves

Blondshell & Gigi Perez– Arms

EurythmicsGreetings From A Dead Man

EurythmicsFor The Love Of Big Brother

Florence Road – Break the Girl

The Belair Lip Bombs – Don’t Let Them Tell You

Franck BlackSpeedy Marie

Teethe – Magic Of The Sale

Jay Som – D.H

SASAMISoccer Mommy Just Be Friends

