Campus Indie Pop Rock â€“ 3 novembre 2025
Campus Indie Pop Rock, une Ã©mission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h Ã 21h. Voici le podcast et la playlist de lâ€™Ã©mission du 3 novembre 2025 :
Florence + The Machine – Witch Dance
Snocaps – Coast
The Weather Station – Airport
Just Mustard – Pollyanna
The Orielles – Three Halves
Blondshell & Gigi Perez– Arms
Eurythmics – Greetings From A Dead Man
Eurythmics – For The Love Of Big Brother
Florence Road – Break the Girl
The Belair Lip Bombs – Don’t Let Them Tell You
Franck Black – Speedy Marie
Teethe – Magic Of The Sale
Jay Som – D.H
SASAMI – Soccer Mommy – Just Be Friends
Podcast: Play in new window | Download