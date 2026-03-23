Campus Indie Pop Rock – 23 Mars 2026
Campus Indie Pop Rock, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h.
Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 23 mars 2026 :
Anna Calvi – God’s Lonely Man
Morgan Nagler – Hurt
The Fray – A Light That Waits
Beabadoobee, The Marias – All I Did Was Dream of You
Mitski – Lightning
Mylène Grisey – Sick Off
Sorry – Alone In Cologne
Angine de Poitrine – Fabienk
Angine de Poitrine – Sherpa
Oklou – Blade Bird
Faye Dolle –Built By Design
Anna Calvi – Is This All There Is?
Witch Post – Twin Fawn
Nick Kershaw – Wouldn’t It Be Good
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