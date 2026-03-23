Campus Indie Pop Rock – 23 Mars 2026

Campus Indie Pop Rock, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h.

Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 23 mars 2026 :

Anna Calvi – God’s Lonely Man

Morgan Nagler – Hurt

The Fray – A Light That Waits

Beabadoobee, The Marias – All I Did Was Dream of You

Mitski – Lightning

Mylène Grisey – Sick Off

Sorry – Alone In Cologne

Angine de Poitrine – Fabienk

Angine de Poitrine – Sherpa

Oklou – Blade Bird

Faye Dolle –Built By Design

Anna Calvi – Is This All There Is?

Witch Post – Twin Fawn

Nick Kershaw – Wouldn’t It Be Good