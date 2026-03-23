Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Actualités sociales, culturelles et universitaires locales, découvertes musicales, documentaires sonores et ateliers radio.

Campus Indie Pop Rock – 23 Mars 2026

Campus Indie Pop Rock, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h.

Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 23 mars 2026 :

Anna Calvi God’s Lonely Man

Morgan NaglerHurt

The Fray A Light That Waits

Beabadoobee, The MariasAll I Did Was Dream of You

MitskiLightning

Mylène GriseySick Off

SorryAlone In Cologne

Angine de PoitrineFabienk

Angine de Poitrine Sherpa

OklouBlade Bird

Faye DolleBuilt By Design

Anna Calvi Is This All There Is?

Witch PostTwin Fawn

Nick KershawWouldn’t It Be Good

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