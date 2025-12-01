Campus Indie Pop Rock – 1er décembre 2025
Campus Indie Pop Rock, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h. Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 1er décembre 2025 :
Dry Cleaning – Cruise Ship Designer
Chokecherry – Pretty Things
Magdelena Bay – This Is The World (I Made It For You)
Indigo De Souza – Heartbreaker
Jay Som – Casino Stars
Melle – At My Worst (feat.philine)
Matilda Mann – Inventing
Prima Queen – The Prize
Marta Knight – Good Intentions
Colatura – (Every Time I Think About You) It’s About Me
Mamalarky – Broken Bones
Hayley Williams – Showbiz
Holly Humberstone – Die Happy
Chloe Slater – War Crimes
Behind The Pines – War
May Weaver – Dawn
Mannequin Pussy – I Got Heaven
Hannah Jadagu – Say It Now
