Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Actualités sociales, culturelles et universitaires locales, découvertes musicales, documentaires sonores et ateliers radio.

Campus Indie Pop Rock – 1er décembre 2025

Campus Indie Pop Rock, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h. Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 1er décembre 2025 :

Dry CleaningCruise Ship Designer

Chokecherry Pretty Things

Magdelena BayThis Is The World (I Made It For You)

Indigo De SouzaHeartbreaker

Jay SomCasino Stars

MelleAt My Worst (feat.philine)

Matilda MannInventing

Prima QueenThe Prize

Marta Knight Good Intentions

Colatura(Every Time I Think About You) It’s About Me

Mamalarky Broken Bones

Hayley Williams – Showbiz

Holly Humberstone – Die Happy

Chloe Slater – War Crimes

Behind The Pines – War

May Weaver – Dawn

Mannequin Pussy I Got Heaven

Hannah Jadagu – Say It Now

