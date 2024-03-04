Before Sunset – S04 E12 #89 – 4 Mars 2024
Before Sunset “le rock dans toutes ses esthétiques”, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h et en rediffusion le vendredi matin à 9h.
Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 4 mars 2024 :
Warpaint – Common Blue
Another Sky – I Never Had Control
Sheer Mag – Moonstruck
Middle Kids – The Blessings
Waxahatchee, MJ Lenderman – Right Back To It
Sprints – Adore Adore Adore
Skating Polly – Hickey King
Ghoul Talk – I Just Like to Watch
Bleach Lab – Indigo
The Beaches – Blame My Ex
Orianthi, Joe Bonamassa – First Time Blues
Viji – Down
Last Train – Weathering
St Vincent – Broken Man
San Fermin – Can’t Unsee It
Everything Everything – The End of The Contender
Bully – Atom Bomb
Podcast: Play in new window | Download