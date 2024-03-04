Before Sunset “le rock dans toutes ses esthétiques”, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h et en rediffusion le vendredi matin à 9h.

Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 4 mars 2024 :

Warpaint – Common Blue

Another Sky – I Never Had Control

Sheer Mag – Moonstruck

Middle Kids – The Blessings

Waxahatchee, MJ Lenderman – Right Back To It

Sprints – Adore Adore Adore

Skating Polly – Hickey King

Ghoul Talk – I Just Like to Watch

Bleach Lab – Indigo

The Beaches – Blame My Ex

Orianthi, Joe Bonamassa – First Time Blues

Viji – Down

Last Train – Weathering

St Vincent – Broken Man

San Fermin – Can’t Unsee It

Everything Everything – The End of The Contender

Bully – Atom Bomb