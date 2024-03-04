Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Actualités sociales, culturelles et universitaires locales, découvertes musicales, documentaires sonores et ateliers radio.

Before Sunset – S04 E12 #89 – 4 Mars 2024

Before Sunset “le rock dans toutes ses esthétiques”, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h et en rediffusion le vendredi matin à 9h.

Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 4 mars 2024 :

Warpaint Common Blue

Another Sky I Never Had Control 

Sheer MagMoonstruck

Middle KidsThe Blessings

Waxahatchee, MJ LendermanRight Back To It

SprintsAdore Adore Adore

Skating Polly Hickey King

Ghoul TalkI Just Like to Watch

Bleach Lab Indigo

The BeachesBlame My Ex

Orianthi, Joe BonamassaFirst Time Blues

VijiDown

Last TrainWeathering

St VincentBroken Man

San FerminCan’t Unsee It

Everything EverythingThe End of The Contender

BullyAtom Bomb

Podcast: Play in new window | Download