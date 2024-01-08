Before Sunset – S04 E09 #86 – 8 janv 2024
Before Sunset “le rock dans toutes ses esthétiques”, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h et en rediffusion le vendredi matin à 9h.
Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 8 janvier 2024 :
Alison Mosshart – Down By Law
Sarah Walk – Lean In
Miya Folick – What We Wanna
Tegan and Sara – I Can’t grow Up
Lucius – Let the Games Begin
Shirley Manson, Peaches – Why D’Ya Do It
Radiohead – I Might Be Wrong
Emily Kokal – Anyway I Look At It
Sigur Ros – Rafstraumur
Gracie Abrams – Cedar
Middle Kids – Dramamine
Astonvilla – Julia
Strawberry Seas – Nobody’s Blues
Alex Vile – Stainless
Emily Kokal – North American Scum
Bully – Right On Time
Podcast: Play in new window | Download