Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Actualités sociales, culturelles et universitaires locales, découvertes musicales, documentaires sonores et ateliers radio.

Before Sunset – S04 E09 #86 – 8 janv 2024

Before Sunset “le rock dans toutes ses esthétiques”, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h et en rediffusion le vendredi matin à 9h.

Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 8 janvier 2024 :

Alison Mosshart – Down By Law      

Sarah WalkLean In 

Miya Folick – What We Wanna      

Tegan and Sara – I Can’t grow Up   

Lucius – Let the Games Begin                      

Shirley Manson, Peaches – Why D’Ya Do It   

Radiohead – I Might Be Wrong      

Emily Kokal – Anyway I Look At It    

Sigur Ros – Rafstraumur                 

Gracie AbramsCedar

Middle Kids – Dramamine             

Astonvilla – Julia                             

Strawberry Seas – Nobody’s Blues

Alex Vile – Stainless                       

Emily Kokal – North American Scum

Bully Right On Time

Podcast: Play in new window | Download