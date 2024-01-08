Before Sunset “le rock dans toutes ses esthétiques”, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h et en rediffusion le vendredi matin à 9h.

Voici le podcast et la playlist de l’émission du 8 janvier 2024 :

Alison Mosshart – Down By Law

Sarah Walk – Lean In

Miya Folick – What We Wanna

Tegan and Sara – I Can’t grow Up

Lucius – Let the Games Begin

Shirley Manson, Peaches – Why D’Ya Do It

Radiohead – I Might Be Wrong

Emily Kokal – Anyway I Look At It

Sigur Ros – Rafstraumur

Gracie Abrams – Cedar

Middle Kids – Dramamine

Astonvilla – Julia

Strawberry Seas – Nobody’s Blues

Alex Vile – Stainless

Emily Kokal – North American Scum

Bully – Right On Time