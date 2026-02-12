AJAMAAT SOUND SYSTEM – 40

Que vous soyez amateur d’ethnomusicologie ou de pépites sonores rares, Ajamaat Sound System propose une immersion unique dans la culture noire mondiale. C’est un pont entre les instruments traditionnels et les rythmes d’aujourd’hui.

PLAYLIST

01 – Marrakesh Gnawa Instrumental – Music of Morocco

02 – DJ ONOFFO – AFRO HOUSE – Gnawa x Ethnic x Chaabi

03 – Bwiti Ro Core

04 – REBIRTH Afrobeat x Bwiti type beat

05 – Mortimer – Round & Round

06 – Mortimer & Zion I Kings Round & Round Stoney LIve Dub

07 – The Ligerians – Fall Down Riddim – Riddim Session #1

08 – Myk – Le plan (feat. Le Chiller)

09 – Oks rouge – Nord de la ville ( Produit Par Larry K )

10 – Oks rouge Og Brax – Sparring Partner

11 – Out The Way

12 – Dayarga – Jessica

13 – Dayarga – Capote

14 – Theodora – KONGOLESE SOUS BBL

15 – Black K, Fior 2 Bior – Tu veux gâter