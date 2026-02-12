AJAMAAT SOUND SYSTEM – 40
Que vous soyez amateur d’ethnomusicologie ou de pépites sonores rares, Ajamaat Sound System propose une immersion unique dans la culture noire mondiale. C’est un pont entre les instruments traditionnels et les rythmes d’aujourd’hui.
PLAYLIST
01 – Marrakesh Gnawa Instrumental – Music of Morocco
02 – DJ ONOFFO – AFRO HOUSE – Gnawa x Ethnic x Chaabi
03 – Bwiti Ro Core
04 – REBIRTH Afrobeat x Bwiti type beat
05 – Mortimer – Round & Round
06 – Mortimer & Zion I Kings Round & Round Stoney LIve Dub
07 – The Ligerians – Fall Down Riddim – Riddim Session #1
08 – Myk – Le plan (feat. Le Chiller)
09 – Oks rouge – Nord de la ville ( Produit Par Larry K )
10 – Oks rouge Og Brax – Sparring Partner
11 – Out The Way
12 – Dayarga – Jessica
13 – Dayarga – Capote
14 – Theodora – KONGOLESE SOUS BBL
15 – Black K, Fior 2 Bior – Tu veux gâter
