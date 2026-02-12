Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Actualités sociales, culturelles et universitaires locales, découvertes musicales, documentaires sonores et ateliers radio.

AJAMAAT SOUND SYSTEM – 40

Que vous soyez amateur d’ethnomusicologie ou de pépites sonores rares, Ajamaat Sound System propose une immersion unique dans la culture noire mondiale. C’est un pont entre les instruments traditionnels et les rythmes d’aujourd’hui.

PLAYLIST
01 – Marrakesh Gnawa InstrumentalMusic of Morocco
02 – DJ ONOFFO – AFRO HOUSE – Gnawa x Ethnic x Chaabi
03 – Bwiti Ro Core
04 – REBIRTH Afrobeat x Bwiti type beat
05 – Mortimer – Round & Round
06 – Mortimer & Zion I Kings Round & Round Stoney LIve Dub
07 – The Ligerians Fall Down Riddim – Riddim Session #1
08 Myk Le plan (feat. Le Chiller)
09 Oks rouge Nord de la ville ( Produit Par Larry K )
10Oks rouge Og BraxSparring Partner
11 Out The Way
12DayargaJessica
13 Dayarga Capote
14 – Theodora KONGOLESE SOUS BBL
15Black K, Fior 2 Bior Tu veux gâter

