Sortez ! – Émission « La Radio de Tonio » + Animachronique (n°2)
Émission un peu spéciale pour ce mardi 13 décembre ! En effet, en l’absence de Audrey, Antoine a pris le contrôle de la situation et nous a offert une émission 100% musique !
Playlist de l’émission :
- – Oscar Lang – She Like Another Boy
- – Bad Breeding – Prescription
- – The Callous Daoboys – Star Baby
- – The Callous Daoboys – A Brief Article Regarding Times Loops
- – Bruno Berle – Quero Dizer
- – Benny Sings, Nataly Dawn – Santa Barbara
- – Black Country, New Road – The Place Where He Inserted The Blade