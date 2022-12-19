Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Actualités sociales, culturelles et universitaires locales, découvertes musicales, documentaires sonores et ateliers radio.

Sortez ! – Émission « La Radio de Tonio » + Animachronique (n°2)

Émission un peu spéciale pour ce mardi 13 décembre ! En effet, en l’absence de Audrey, Antoine a pris le contrôle de la situation et nous a offert une émission 100% musique !

Playlist de l’émission :

  • Oscar LangShe Like Another Boy
  • Bad Breeding – Prescription
  • The Callous Daoboys – Star Baby
  • The Callous Daoboys – A Brief Article Regarding Times Loops
  • Bruno Berle – Quero Dizer
  • Benny Sings, Nataly Dawn – Santa Barbara
  • Black Country, New Road – The Place Where He Inserted The Blade
 

