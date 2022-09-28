Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Actualités sociales, culturelles et universitaires locales, découvertes musicales, documentaires sonores et ateliers radio.

Strickly Good Sound #17

Logo by Kate aka Asylum

La Playlist:

Julian MarleyLemme Go

Gift of GabsThe Writz

The GladiatorsBongo Red

Mr VegasWeed Day (Remix)

CapletonNuh Fear Dem

Bounty Killer & Vybz KartelDats Gadzilla

Nas & Damian Marley – As We Enter

Junior KellyBoom Draw

Capleton Inédit (remix perso)

Bounty Killerinédit (remix perso)

Richie StephensBus the place

Junior TuckerMore Money

Lady G & Chrissy D Provide The Wine

General DegreeCartoon Character

GoofyYuh Brush Yuh Teeth

Goofy & Red RatBig Man Little Yute

Capleton – How It Go

SizzlaRenegade

 

