Strickly Good Sound #17
La Playlist:
Julian Marley – Lemme Go
Gift of Gabs – The Writz
The Gladiators – Bongo Red
Mr Vegas – Weed Day (Remix)
Capleton – Nuh Fear Dem
Bounty Killer & Vybz Kartel – Dats Gadzilla
Nas & Damian Marley – As We Enter
Junior Kelly – Boom Draw
Capleton – Inédit (remix perso)
Bounty Killer – inédit (remix perso)
Richie Stephens – Bus the place
Junior Tucker – More Money
Lady G & Chrissy D – Provide The Wine
General Degree – Cartoon Character
Goofy – Yuh Brush Yuh Teeth
Goofy & Red Rat – Big Man Little Yute
Capleton – How It Go
Sizzla – Renegade