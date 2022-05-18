BEFORE SUNSET – S02E19 – Nouveautés #3
Before Sunset “le rock dans toutes ses esthétiques”, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h et en rediffusion le vendredi matin à 9h. Voici la Playlist de l’épisode S02E19 (émission n°46) durant lequel nous avons fait un tour d’horizon des nouveautés 2022 :
King Hannah – All Being Fine
The Linda Lindas – Growing Up
Laura Veirs – Winter Windows
Anna Calvi – Ain’t No Grave
Ann Wilson – Greed
Arcade Fire feat. Peter Gabriel – Unconditional II (Race and Religion)
Kevin Morby – A Random Act of Kindness
The Waterboys – The Liar
Belle And Sebastian – Young and Stupid
Hyphen Hyphen – Don’t Wait For Me
Hoorsees – Jansport
Editors – Heart Attack
Sharon Van Etten – Darkness Fades
Regina Spektor – Up the Mountain
Interpol – Toni
The Smile – Speech Bubbles