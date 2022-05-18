Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

BEFORE SUNSET – S02E19 – Nouveautés #3

Before Sunset “le rock dans toutes ses esthétiques”, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h et en rediffusion le vendredi matin à 9h. Voici la Playlist de l’épisode S02E19 (émission n°46) durant lequel nous avons fait un tour d’horizon des nouveautés 2022 :


King HannahAll Being Fine

The Linda LindasGrowing Up

Laura VeirsWinter Windows

Anna CalviAin’t No Grave

Ann WilsonGreed

Arcade Fire feat. Peter GabrielUnconditional II (Race and Religion)

Kevin MorbyA Random Act of Kindness

The WaterboysThe Liar

Belle And Sebastian Young and Stupid

Hyphen HyphenDon’t Wait For Me

HoorseesJansport

EditorsHeart Attack

Sharon Van EttenDarkness Fades

Regina SpektorUp the Mountain

InterpolToni

The SmileSpeech Bubbles


 

