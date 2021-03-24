Before Sunset #17 – nouveautés 2021 n°2

Before Sunset “le rock dans toutes ses esthétiques”, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h (et en rediffusion le vendredi à 9h).



Voici la Playlist du 17ème épisode consacré aux nouveautés 2021 #2 :



King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard – Pleura

The Notwist – Exit Strategy To Myself

The Weather Station – Atlantic

Wolf Alice – The Last Man on Earth

The Underground Youth – Cabinet Of Curiosities

Mogwai – Supposedly, We Were Nightmares

The Pretty Reckless – Turning Gold

Dead Poet Society – CoDA

TH Da Freak – Really Digging Jay Christ

Children of the Pope – Dying Cold

HEY, KING! – Road Rage

Edie Brickel & the News Bohemians – Stubborn Love

Mt. Mountain – Second Home

