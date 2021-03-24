Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Actualités sociales, culturelles et universitaires locales, découvertes musicales, documentaires sonores et ateliers radio.

Before Sunset #17 – nouveautés 2021 n°2

Before Sunset “le rock dans toutes ses esthétiques”, une émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h (et en rediffusion le vendredi à 9h).

Voici la Playlist du 17ème épisode consacré aux nouveautés 2021 #2 : 

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard – Pleura
The NotwistExit Strategy To Myself
The Weather StationAtlantic
Wolf AliceThe Last Man on Earth
The Underground YouthCabinet Of Curiosities
Mogwai Supposedly, We Were Nightmares
The Pretty RecklessTurning Gold
Dead Poet SocietyCoDA
TH Da FreakReally Digging Jay Christ
Children of the Pope – Dying Cold    
HEY, KING! – Road Rage
Edie Brickel & the News Bohemians – Stubborn Love
Mt. MountainSecond Home

 

