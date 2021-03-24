Before Sunset #17 – nouveautés 2021 n°2
Voici la Playlist du 17ème épisode consacré aux nouveautés 2021 #2 :
King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard – Pleura
The Notwist – Exit Strategy To Myself
The Weather Station – Atlantic
Wolf Alice – The Last Man on Earth
The Underground Youth – Cabinet Of Curiosities
Mogwai – Supposedly, We Were Nightmares
The Pretty Reckless – Turning Gold
Dead Poet Society – CoDA
TH Da Freak – Really Digging Jay Christ
Children of the Pope – Dying Cold
HEY, KING! – Road Rage
Edie Brickel & the News Bohemians – Stubborn Love
Mt. Mountain – Second Home