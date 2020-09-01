Radio Campus Tours – 99.5 FM

Actualités sociales, culturelles et universitaires locales, découvertes musicales, documentaires sonores et ateliers radio.

Before Sunset – Retour sur quelques nouveautés 2020

Before Sunset “le rock dans toutes ses esthétiques”, c’est une nouvelle émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h.

Voici la Playlist de la troisième émission : “retour sur quelques nouveautés 2020”  

Intro : Fleetwood Mac – The Chain

Drive by Truckers – Thoughts and Prayers
Nada Surf – Come Get Me
King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard – Honey
Holy Wave – Buddhist Pete
Michael Malarkey – Graveracer
Pearl Jam – Quick Escape
Structures – Sorry I Know It’s Late but
Pyjamarama – Heat beam
Jonathan Bree – Waiting on The Moment
Alanis Morissette – Pedestal
IDLES – Mr Motivator

 

Télécharger | Ecouter le podcast dans une nouvelle fenêtre