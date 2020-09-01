Before Sunset – Retour sur quelques nouveautés 2020

Before Sunset “le rock dans toutes ses esthétiques”, c’est une nouvelle émission de Radio Campus Tours, un lundi sur deux de 20h à 21h.

Voici la Playlist de la troisième émission : “retour sur quelques nouveautés 2020”

Intro : Fleetwood Mac – The Chain



Drive by Truckers – Thoughts and Prayers

Nada Surf – Come Get Me

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard – Honey

Holy Wave – Buddhist Pete

Michael Malarkey – Graveracer

Pearl Jam – Quick Escape

Structures – Sorry I Know It’s Late but

Pyjamarama – Heat beam

Jonathan Bree – Waiting on The Moment

Alanis Morissette – Pedestal

IDLES – Mr Motivator

