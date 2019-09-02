De Buena Onda #12 : A Guide to the Birdsong

Télécharger | Ecouter le podcast dans une nouvelle fenêtre

Nous partons aujourd’hui en voyage avec l’artist Robin Perkins aka El Buho.

Son projet “A Guide to the Birdsong” mélange ses trois passions: l’Amérique du Sud, la musique éléctronique et la protection de l’environnement

Vous pouvez participer au financement du prochain projet “A Guide to the Birdsong of Central America” qui va donner les bénéfices de cette campagne

de crowfunding à trois associations de protection des oiseaux en voie de disparition. Vous avez toutes les informations dans cette vidéo:

Pour participer à la campagne de crowfunding:

Titre – Artiste – Album

El Zampullin – Chancha Via Circuito – A Guide to the Birdsong of South America

Cucarachero de Niceforo – Lulacruza – A Guide to the Birdsong of South America

Capuchino Pecho Blanco – Barrio Lindo – A Guide to the Birdsong of South America

Jocotoco Antpitta – Nicola Cruz – A Guide to the Birdsong of South America

Uno Resuena – Lulacruza – Orcas

Xica Xica – El Buho/Uji/Barrio Lindo – Balance

Papan – El Buho/Citlaly Malpica/Pablo Emiliano – Balance

Ceiba – El Buho/Kaleema – Balance

Zoom Gully Gully – Joe Quijano & His Conjunto – The Swingin’Latin 60’s

Zoom Gully Gully – Maracuja remix

Dj Jigüe – Cogele el Golpe remix – Old Cuba New Cuba vol. I

Cumbia sobre el Mar/El Buho Remix – Quantic/El Buho – Tributaires: a remix album