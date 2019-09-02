De Buena Onda #12 : A Guide to the Birdsong
Nous partons aujourd’hui en voyage avec l’artist Robin Perkins aka El Buho.
Son projet “A Guide to the Birdsong” mélange ses trois passions: l’Amérique du Sud, la musique éléctronique et la protection de l’environnement
Vous pouvez participer au financement du prochain projet “A Guide to the Birdsong of Central America” qui va donner les bénéfices de cette campagne
de crowfunding à trois associations de protection des oiseaux en voie de disparition. Vous avez toutes les informations dans cette vidéo:
Pour participer à la campagne de crowfunding:
Titre – Artiste – Album
El Zampullin – Chancha Via Circuito – A Guide to the Birdsong of South America
Cucarachero de Niceforo – Lulacruza – A Guide to the Birdsong of South America
Capuchino Pecho Blanco – Barrio Lindo – A Guide to the Birdsong of South America
Jocotoco Antpitta – Nicola Cruz – A Guide to the Birdsong of South America
Uno Resuena – Lulacruza – Orcas
Xica Xica – El Buho/Uji/Barrio Lindo – Balance
Papan – El Buho/Citlaly Malpica/Pablo Emiliano – Balance
Ceiba – El Buho/Kaleema – Balance
Zoom Gully Gully – Joe Quijano & His Conjunto – The Swingin’Latin 60’s
Zoom Gully Gully – Maracuja remix
Dj Jigüe – Cogele el Golpe remix – Old Cuba New Cuba vol. I
Cumbia sobre el Mar/El Buho Remix – Quantic/El Buho – Tributaires: a remix album