Bas Nylon | Emission du 15 mai 2019
Playlist Bas Nylon 15.05.2019
01. Florence and the machine – Cosmic Love ( Live )
02. Sedef Sebuktekin – Kayboluyorum
03. Morcheeba – Blood like Lemonade
04. Kutiman – Mix tel aviv
05. Kutiman – Mix Hamburg
06. Jimi tenor – vocaliz my luv
07.Diva Faune – Shooting to the stars
08. Nicolas Jaar – Mi Muyer
09. Nicolas Jaar – I got a woman
10. Wax Tailor – How I feel
11. Nina simone – Sinnerman
12. Silvana Estrada – SabrÃ© Olvidar
13. Pomme – Comme si j’y croyais ( live)
14. Cocorosie – Lemonade
15. Issac Chambers – Move On