Des Chibres et des Prêtres | Émission du 20 mars 2019

Émission du 20 mars 2019

Télécharger | Ecouter le podcast dans une nouvelle fenêtre

Chicago Damn – Uncle Bob – Mysterious Works records

Remy under & Gregor Van Gaalen – Brighten Up – Area code records

Ronnie Spiteri – Talking to Nature – We are the brave records

Huggotron – Glasshouses – Resopal Schallware records

Monococ – Runway 45 (Dustin Holtsberry remix) – Ballroom records

Kai Randy Michel – Eisbrecher – Eruptive records

T78 & ROBPM – Acid lick – Autektone records

Monika kruse – Stringrise – Terminal M records

DJ 13NRV – Mets la gomme – Southfrap Alliance

Logan – Uperkut – Reaktion records

Radical G & The Horrorist – Here come the storm (Kobosil 44 terror Mix)