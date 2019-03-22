Des Chibres et des Prêtres | Émission du 20 mars 2019
Émission du 20 mars 2019
Chicago Damn – Uncle Bob – Mysterious Works records
Remy under & Gregor Van Gaalen – Brighten Up – Area code records
Ronnie Spiteri – Talking to Nature – We are the brave records
Huggotron – Glasshouses – Resopal Schallware records
Monococ – Runway 45 (Dustin Holtsberry remix) – Ballroom records
Kai Randy Michel – Eisbrecher – Eruptive records
T78 & ROBPM – Acid lick – Autektone records
Monika kruse – Stringrise – Terminal M records
DJ 13NRV – Mets la gomme – Southfrap Alliance
Logan – Uperkut – Reaktion records
Radical G & The Horrorist – Here come the storm (Kobosil 44 terror Mix)