Bas Nylon | Émission du 07 novembre

Émission du mercredi 07 novembre 2018

Télécharger | Ecouter le podcast dans une nouvelle fenêtre

Bas Nylon c’est l’émission en quinzaine du mercredi des artistes féminines.

01 – Fine Young Cannibals She drives me crazy

02 – The dixies cups – Iko Iko

03 – The belle Stars – Iko Iko

04 – Kolinga – Kongo feat Gael Faye

05 – Leon – Surround me

06 – Jess Glyne – Ain’t got far to go

07 – Lady Gaga & Elton John – Your song

08 – Shura – Touch

09 – The belle Game – Tradition

10 – Clara Luciani – Drôle d’époque

11 – Cat Power – Human Being

12 – Cat Power feat Lana del Rey – Good woman

13 – Pj Harvey – Is it desire

14 – Pj Harvey feat Ramy Essam – The lamp

15 – Evergreen – comme si

16 – Evergreen – Be lie you

17 – The Head ans the Heart – Rivers and Roads

18 – Damé – Slow Down

19 – Chaka Kan – Like Sugar