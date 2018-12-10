Bas Nylon | Émission du 07 novembre
Émission du mercredi 07 novembre 2018
Bas Nylon c’est l’émission en quinzaine du mercredi des artistes féminines.
01 – Fine Young Cannibals She drives me crazy
02 – The dixies cups – Iko Iko
03 – The belle Stars – Iko Iko
04 – Kolinga – Kongo feat Gael Faye
05 – Leon – Surround me
06 – Jess Glyne – Ain’t got far to go
07 – Lady Gaga & Elton John – Your song
08 – Shura – Touch
09 – The belle Game – Tradition
10 – Clara Luciani – Drôle d’époque
11 – Cat Power – Human Being
12 – Cat Power feat Lana del Rey – Good woman
13 – Pj Harvey – Is it desire
14 – Pj Harvey feat Ramy Essam – The lamp
15 – Evergreen – comme si
16 – Evergreen – Be lie you
17 – The Head ans the Heart – Rivers and Roads
18 – Damé – Slow Down
19 – Chaka Kan – Like Sugar